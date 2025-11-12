Apple’s New $230 iPhone Bag Has People Asking: “Is This Fashion or a Phone Leash?”

Apple has officially entered its fashion era.

The tech giant just unveiled the “iPhone Pocket” — a designer sling bag made exclusively to carry your iPhone, plus maybe one breath mint if you pack wisely.

Created in collaboration with luxury fashion house Issey Miyake Studio, the mini accessory uses recycled 3-D knitted fabric, because apparently sustainability now comes with a shoulder strap.

There are two styles:

Crossbody version : $229.95 (subtle colors, deep pockets… literally yours)

: $229.95 (subtle colors, deep pockets… literally yours) Short strap version: $149.95 (bold colors for those who want their phone holster to make eye contact first)

Apple says the design lets users “wear iPhone in your own way,” which loosely translates to: “Hold your phone, but make it couture.”

The iPhone Pocket drops in mid-November online and in select Apple Stores across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

But the internet has questions:

Is this drip or desperation?

Does it come with AppleCare for your dignity?

And most importantly… what happens if someone FaceTimes you while it’s dangling across your chest like a tech saxophone?

One thing’s for sure — Apple isn’t just in your pocket anymore… it wants to be on your pocket, around your pocket, and the star of the outfit.

Fashion statement or fanny pack’s eccentric cousin? You decide.