A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty in Felony Assault Trial

A$AP Rocky is officially walking free after being found not guilty on all charges in his felony assault trial. He was accused of shooting A$AP Relli back in November 2021 and was facing up to 24 years behind bars. Prosecutors were pushing for 8 to 10 years, but the jury wasn’t having it.

The whole case came down to whether Rocky’s gun was real or just a prop—he claimed it was fake. The judge reminded the jury that self-defense was a valid excuse if Rocky truly thought he was in danger.

When the not guilty verdict dropped, the courtroom went crazy. Fans screamed, and Rocky jumped from the defense table straight into Rihanna’s arms, where they both broke down in tears. The jury only needed three hours to clear him, even though he turned down a six-month plea deal before trial. Looks like he bet on himself—and won.