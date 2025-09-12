Young Thug's 'Uy Scuti' album set to drop on Sept. 19

Young Thug's Uy Scuti album now has a release date. It is set to drop on Sept. 19.

He announced the date while sharing a song that attempts to resolve the issues stemming from comments he made in leaked jail calls.

"Man I Miss My Dogs" serves as a public apology to ex Mariah the Scientist, Drake, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane and others who were mentioned and/or affected by what he'd said about them while behind bars.

“Baby I’m sorry, one of my biggest fears is losing you to the internet/ One of my biggest fears is waking up in our bed without you right by my neck/ Saying don’t you break a sweat, pillow talking ain’t my game,” Thugger rapped to Mariah, who he'd admitted cheating on in one of the leaked jails calls.

Addressing Drake, Thug rapped, “Drizzy, you my brother/ You know I ain’t going against you/ I got manners/ Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you/ Never diss you/ Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do/ F*** the jail call, you know the other calls we had." For the uninitiated, Thug had criticized Drizzy for not using his platform to help get him released from jail.

Thugger has issued several apologies over the last few days for the leaked calls, including one to GloRilla, who he had referred to as ugly.

A diss track from Glo has since been leaked, filled with jokes about Young Thug. Recorded over the beat of Hot Styles' 2008 song "Lookin' A** N****," the song also includes shots at Mariah.

