Young Thug's first live performance post prison will be at 2025 Summer Smash

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The lineup for Lyrical Lemonade's 2025 Summer Smash has been revealed. More than 50 artists have been tapped to perform over the course of three nights, including headliners Don Toliver x Yeat, Future and Young Thug.

The festival will kick off June 20 with performances by Trippie Redd, NLE Choppa, Ski Mask the Slump God, Young Nudy and more, before Don and Yeat take the stage. Future will headline on June 21, following sets by Sexyy Red, Destroy Lonely and Soulja Boy, among other artists.

The final night, June 22, will see Lil Yachty, Quavo, G Herbo, Nav and Chance the Rapper entertain fans, with Young Thug returning for his first live performance since being released from jail.

Tickets for Summer Smash, taking place in Illinois' SeatGeek Stadium, are currently sold out, but a new batch will drop Friday at noon CT via thesummersmash.com/.

