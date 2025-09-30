Young Thug on why Drake isn't on 'Uy Scuti,' addresses current relationship with Gunna

Young Thug's new album, Uy Scuti, features several artists, but Drake isn't one of them. Thug explains why in a new episode of the It's Up There Podcast.

“I couldn’t get the Drake feature ‘cause he’s on tour," Thugger said, referring to Drizzy's $ome $pecial $hows 4 EU Tour. "He’s busy. He’s running around, he’s doing a lot of s***."

Despite not being able to make it work for his album, Thug made it clear they still have some music on the way.

“We gon’ make up for them not hearing us collab on this album,” he said. “Me and brother got some s*** in store for sure.”

Thug and Drake previously released the songs "Sacrifices," “Ice Melt," “Way 2 Sexy" and more.

Elsewhere in the interview, Thug discussed his relationship with Gunna and how it will never be the same following Gunna accepting an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case.

“I’m still not gonna be able to look at you the way I looked at you before we went to jail. ... I love you to death. I know you love me. We love each other to death, and then we [are] just going our own ways," he said.

