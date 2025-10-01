Young Thug reveals he's been trying to repair relationship between Drake and Future

Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

If there's anyone eager to reconcile Drake and Future, it's Young Thug. He recently appeared on Adin Ross' livestream, where he revealed he's "been trying" to fix the relationship between his rapper friends.

"Listen, I'm trying. I can show y'all text messages in my phone. I have been trying this s***. I was trying this s*** in jail," he said. "Like, the s*** in the song ['Miss My Dogs' about] trying to get him, Metro [Boomin] and Pluto on the same page? That really happened. Actually happened. That ain't no cap."

"That’s real. That really happened. I just try to make it work," Thugger continued. "Some of y’all’s biggest hits were together.”

Thug's comments about Future mirror sentiments previously expressed by DJ Khaled, who spoke to Joe & Jada about his neutral stance in the feud and his desire to bring all parties together.

“A lot of this s*** is a misunderstanding and a lot of not [communicating]. And that’s what it be about," Khaled said. "When it comes down to DJ Khaled, I’m gonna be the one that tries to fix it. I love my brothers and my brothers know that. I would love to squash it.”

The tension between Drake and Future reportedly started after Future seemingly took shots at Drizzy on Metro Boomin's "Like That." The current status of their friendship is unknown, though journalist Elliott Wilson said they'd quietly resolved their beef.

Elsewhere in Adin's livestream, Thug confirmed his breakup with Mariah the Scientist following the leaked jail calls where he'd admitted to cheating on her.

“I got broke up with,” he said to Adin. “I still got a girl. She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girlfriend.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

