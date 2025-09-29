Young Thug performs at Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta

Young Thug returned on Sunday to the Fulton County Courthouse where his RICO trial took place to put on a special show for some of his fans. He performed songs from his new album, Uy Scuti, as well as "Digits," "Ski" and other hits from his discography.

"This place shaped me — changed my life. ... Shout-out to the whole police academy for letting me perform here," he said. "This is not the place to be on the bad side, life is much more than this. That's why I wanted to do it here. This isn't a flex. ... This place changed my life forever."

He continued, “We got rid of our problems and I hope you find a way to get rid of yours. Life is precious, so I just want everybody to be better. Even if it’s worth something, it’s not worth losing people. It’s not worth living that type of life.”

Thug was arrested in 2022 as part of the YSL RICO investigation; he was released in 2024 after taking a plea deal.

He's since released his new album, Uy Scuti, which features cover art of him in white face.

"'You want to be the biggest n**** in this motherf****** world, you got to be Eminem. I just put the white album cover out, just talking s***. It's just all fun s***, though. I ain't with none of that political s***. We having fun, it's music, and you shouldn't take it so serious," he said on the It's Up There podcast. "It's not like we make it out alive, anyway. We all gon' die, no matter what. You got to choose to be happy and put in the world what you want ... and the legacy you want to create for yourself, 'cause that's what it's about."

Uy Scuti is now available on streaming services.

