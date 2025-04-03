Young Thug fighting to dismiss prosecutors' motion to revoke his probation

Georgia prosecutors claim Young Thug has violated the terms of his probation and are seeking to get it revoked.

They filed a motion Wednesday that alleged Thugger "engaged in conduct that directly threatens the safety of witnesses and prosecutors," specifically investigator Marissa Viverito, who is currently testifying in an ongoing multi-defendant gang murder preliminary hearing. They say Thugger reposted a photo of Viverito with the caption, "Marissa Viverito is the biggest liar in the DA's office," which allegedly prompted direct threats to Viverito.

The motion adds that his "continued association with individuals actively involved in witness intimidation, threats of violence, and obstruction of justice constitutes a clear violation of probation conditions." Prosecutors request his probation be revoked "to prevent further harm, ensure compliance with the law, and send a clear message that witness intimidation and threats against public officials will not be tolerated."

The legal team for Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams II, has since responded, saying the prosecutors could not find any conduct that "would rise to a violation of the probationary sentence." They also argued the allegations made against him did not violate the terms of probation.

"The State’s Motion to Revoke Probation is deficient. Therefore, Mr. Williams asks this Honorable Court to deny the State’s Motion to Revoke Probation without a hearing," Thug's filling read. "If a hearing is needed, Mr. Williams will be prepared."

