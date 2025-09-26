Young Thug drops 'Uy Scuti,' his first full-length album following jail release

Young Thug has released Uy Scuti, his first full-length album since being released from jail. It opens with the track "Ninja," which features a clip of a statement a state prosecutor made during his RICO case.

"He's the one directing traffic, he is the one that we're all afraid of," the prosecutor says. "He's the one that's King Slime, he's pulling the shots, he is the most dangerous of the 28, judge. And I implore you not to grant him a bond. He is dangerous."

Elsewhere on the album, Thugger addresses the recent jail call scandal, music's positive effects on his life, women and his luxurious lifestyle. There's also a shot toward Gunna on "Dreams Rarely Do Come True."

"Why would I cry over a b**** I gave to Gunna police a**?" Thug raps. Thugger also seemingly took shots at Gunna on "Sad Slime."

"I seen my brother turn rat in my face/ I been cryin' all day," he raps on the chorus. "Tryna pick a n**** up, tryna put a n**** down/ I been goin’ through it bad, but I try not to frown."

Thug continues, "I seen a gangster turn rat, they turned him to a pack/ Interrogation room junkie, n**** gon’ crack."

Thug spent over 900 days in jail in connection with a RICO indictment that also led to Gunna's arrest. Gunna was released after taking an Alford plea in 2022; taking an Alford plea means a defendant pleads guilty — while still maintaining their innocence — because the prosecution has enough evidence to convict.

Gunna was accused of snitching, which he denied, but it seemingly took a toll on his friendship with Thug.

Thug accepted a plea deal and was released in November 2024.

Uy Scuti is named after the red supergiant, considered the biggest known star in the universe. Features include Cardi B, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby and Mariah the Scientist.

