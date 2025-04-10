Young Buck sentenced to 30 days in jail for repeatedly violating terms of bond

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Young Buck, formerly of G-Unit, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for "repeated violations of his bond supervision," Nashville's WKRN reports.

According to Assistant District Attorney Daniel Daugherty, the decision was made at a hearing held Monday to revoke bond for the rapper, born David Darnell Brown. Buck will serve 30 days in the Sumner County Jail, a period the judge stated "would get his attention this time." Afterward, the judge will be setting a new bond.

Buck is facing a jury trial on July 24 for domestic assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, vandalism over $10,000 and violations of a protection order.

50 Cent reacted to the news, poking fun at the shape of Buck's head. "Damn how dat [ninja] head get like that," he posted on Instagram with a screenshot of an article reporting Buck's sentence. "Police must've hit him in the head. LOL."

50 Cent and Young Buck have had some tension between them, which started with Buck's claim that he never received a $250,000 payment from a 2014 contract with G-Unit.

