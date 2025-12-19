Ye's first solo performance in Italy announced

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is headed to Italy in summer 2026 for his first live solo performance in the country. He'll be playing at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia on July 18, as part of the Hellwatt Festival, taking place over three weekends from July 4 through July 18. The venue is said to seat up to 103,000 spectators.

"Europe just got louder," the venue said on social media, teasing a performance that Ticketmaster "promises to be the biggest show of his career." An early bird presale kicks off Monday at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.

Ye's last solo performance in Europe was in 2014 during his Yeezus tour. More recently, in 2023, he surprised fans at Travis Scott's Circus Maximus concert in Rome, Italy.

The announcement of Ye's Italy show comes after he was slated to perform at the Rubicon Festival in Slovakia in July 2025, which was cancelled amid backlash following his antisemitic comments.

"It is with regret that we announce: Rubicon Festival will not take place this year," the festival's organizers wrote on Instagram at the time. "This was not an easy decision. Due to media pressure and the withdrawal of several artists and partners, we were unable to deliver the festival at the standard of quality you deserve."

News of Ye's performance also arrives days after a documentary about him made its streaming debut. Nico Ballesteros' In Whose Name? is now available to stream on VOD platforms including Apple, Amazon, Google/YouTube and Fandango.

