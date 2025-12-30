The Year in Music 2025: Kendrick Lamar dominates with Grammys sweep, record tour and chart reign

Kendrick Lamar took control of his narrative and remained "Humble" while doing so for another year. His 2025 kept him in the headlines, beginning with a sweep at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, where he won all five categories he was nominated for — including song and record of the year.

Exactly one week later, Kendrick returned to another massive stage, headlining the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams and special guest SZA. The performance also included a bit of a pointed shade toward Drake, who had filed a lawsuit over their 2024 feud.

The show previewed the chemistry to come on his Grand National Tour with the SOS singer, which ran from April 19 to June 18 and has since become the highest-grossing co-headlining tour in history.

Though Kendrick kept his releases light in 2025, appearing on Playboi Carti's Music album and on Clipse's "Chains and Whips," his prolific 2024 run was more than enough to keep him at the center of the cultural conversation.

He was the top winner at the BET Awards, taking home five trophies. Those included album of the year for GNX, video of the year for "Not Like Us," best male hip-hop artist and best collaboration for "Luther" featuring SZA. He added VMA and NAACP Image Award wins for "Not Like Us," while his Super Bowl performance helped him secure a Primetime Emmy Award.

Kendrick closes out 2025 atop several year-end lists, including Billboard's top rapper, #1 Hot 100 songwriter of the year and top R&B/hip-hop artist of the year.

His hit "Luther," which became the longest-running #1 in the history of Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, also finishes the year leading both the hot rap songs and hot R&B/hip-hop songs year-end rankings.

