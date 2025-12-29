Ye says a new album is coming

Kanye West is seen leaving the VOGUE World: New York during September 2022 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is working on a new album, he revealed to Deon Cole during a comedy show at the Hollywood Improv.

Cole brought Ye onstage to thank him for attending the show and asked the crowd to give his "good friend" a round of applause. He asked Ye if he enjoyed the show, jokingly asking him to clarify whether his laughter was genuine or just "symphony laughs."

With Ye mostly staying quiet onstage, Cole quipped, "This is good, a good, healthy conversation. Two great friends."

Cole asked if Ye had anything fans should be looking out for, to which Ye revealed a "new album [is] coming out." Cole suggested he could appear on an interlude for the project, prompting a laugh from Ye.

Cole then asked Ye to send him a care package and gave him his flowers. "Thank you for being the legend that you are," he said.

Ye was also spotted over the weekend at Disneyland with girlfriend Bianca Censori.

The rapper was expected to release his album Bully on his daughter North West's birthday, June 15, but it has been delayed multiples times. It's unclear whether the new album he mentioned is an entirely different project.

The news comes ahead of his first solo performance in Italy this summer. Ye will be playing at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia on July 18 as part of the Hellwatt Festival.

