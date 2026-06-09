Ye releases 'GEMINI SEASON'

Kanye West attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ye has released a new song titled "GEMINI SEASON" along with an accompanying music video.

The clip, which marks another directorial project for Bianci Censori, features her dressed in all white while seated on a bar stool against an artificial background of mountains and moving clouds. In the video, she milks a cow into a glass jar before Ye, also dressed in white, pours the milk into her mouth, with some spilling down her chest.

“I wanna get kinky/ I think she’ll let me/ I think she’s pretty/ I think she’s ready,” he half-sings.

"GEMINI SEASON" arrived amid Gemini season and on Ye's birthday Monday. To celebrate the occasion, Bianca — who previously directed Bully cut "Father" featuring Travis Scott — posted a message on her Instagram Story that read, "Happy birthday @ye I love you more than life."

While "GEMINI SEASON" was not included on the track list for Bully, it is likely to appear on the album's deluxe, which is scheduled to release on June 19.

Ye also has a lot of shows coming up. His next performance is in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday.

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