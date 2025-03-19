Ye releases 'Bully' album via short film starring son Saint West

Ye's long-teased Bully album has arrived. He dropped the project Tuesday via his Bully short film, which was edited by Hype Williams and released in three versions.

Saint West, who serves as the inspiration for the album, is the star of the film. He's captured fighting off wrestlers YOH, Toru Yano, Tiger Mask and El Desperado in a wrestling rink. There are 11 tracks on the project, with features from Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign and samples including "You Can't Hurry Love" by The Supremes.

Bully arrives earlier than expected: Ye previously told Justin LaBoy that the album would arrive on June 15, his daughter North West's birthday. He explained that the name of the project was inspired by Saint and his interactions with other children.

"My son was playing with some kid, and then he kicked him," Ye said at the time. "I asked my son, 'Why did you do that?' He said, 'Because he weak.' I was like, 'This man is really a bully right here.'"

Ye previously told fans that he recorded some of Bully with AI and that he was not dropping his album on streaming services.

