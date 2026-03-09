Ye to perform at LA's SoFi Stadium

Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the 'Vultures 1' playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has added LA's SoFi Stadium to his list of shows for 2026.

The show is scheduled for April 3. Tickets go on sale via an artist presale Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a general sale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT.

The LA event will follow his show in New Delhi on March 29.

Ye is also set to perform in Istanbul, Turkey; Arnhem, Netherlands; Marseille, France; Reggio Emilia, Italy; and Madrid, Spain, between late May and the end of July.

The shows are seemingly part of the rollout for his album Bully, which has seen several delays since its original release date was announced. The latest update pushed the release back from March 20 to March 27, according to streaming services.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.