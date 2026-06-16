Wu-Tang Clan helps celebrate Knicks win with 'Tonight Show' performance

The Wu-Tang Clan and New York Knicks shared the spotlight once again, this time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While the entire group wasn't on hand for the Tonight Show performance, members RZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard — the son of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard — performed a medley of "Bring Da Ruckus" and "C.R.E.A.M." from their 1993 debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). Throughout the set they gave shoutouts to New York and rocked their Knicks gear.

This performance was part of the episode in which the newly crowned NBA champs crashed Fallon's monologue. Loyal Knicks fan Spike Lee introduced the team to the audience, and the players came out as The Roots played "We Are the Champions" and Knicks-colored confetti rained down. Finals MVP Jalen Brunson made sure to bring out the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The appearance was part of the celebration surrounding the Knicks' victory over the San Antonio Spurs, which marked their first championship win in 53 years — a feat Method Man predicted during Wu-Tang's halftime performance at Game 4. They brought the trophy home the following game.

The Knicks are scheduled to celebrate with a parade in New York City Thursday.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan will resume their Final Chamber tour in August, before being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.