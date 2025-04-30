Wiz Khalifa says he 'wasn't nervous' when creating follow-up to 'Kush + Orange Juice'

Wiz Khalifa wasn't nervous when creating his latest album, Kush + Orange Juice 2. Though many have deemed the original 2010 album a classic, he tells Billboard, "It was something that I felt I could challenge myself to do."

"There were a couple of times during the process where I would get to maybe I’m done, maybe I figured it out, and I did, but the fans would always let me know what direction to shift it," he says. "When I finally got to the end of it, I was 100% confident. So, it wasn’t scary. It was fun trying to figure it out.”

Wiz adds taking a break from social media helped him when putting the album together.

“I did it strategically," he says. "I started working on the album and removed myself from social media for a bit. It was about four months, and I didn’t scroll or digest anything. It was on purpose because I had to find myself and figure out what I was going to do regardless of what was going on around me."

With the album now out, Wiz has announced plans to hit the road for the Good Vibes Only Tour, featuring co-headliner Sean Paul, special guest DaBaby and supporting acts Chevy Woods, Fedd the God and DJ Bonics. He'll kick off his trip on July 6, visiting 15 stops before wrapping it up on July 27.

Various artist presales will be available, with the first starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. The tickets will then get to the general public May 2 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

