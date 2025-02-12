Will Smith to perform musical hits at Las Vegas show: 'It's gonna be a memorable night'

Courtesy of KF Publicity
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Will Smith will take fans from the past to the present in a special show taking place at House of Blues in Las Vegas. He detailed what fans can expect in a post announcing the news on Instagram.

"we're gonna sing. we're gonna dance. we're gonna put our lights up," he wrote alongside a video giving fans a visual example of what they'll see at the upcoming show. "I'm gonna tell some stories. I'm gonna perform some new stuff. I'm gonna perform some classics. I'm gonna sign your stuff. It's gonna be a memorable night."

Tickets for An Evening with Will Smith: A Live Journey Through His Musical Hits will first become available via an artist presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. That will be followed by additional presales and the general sale, taking place Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans can visit HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 702-632-7600 for more information.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!