Will Smith to perform musical hits at Las Vegas show: 'It's gonna be a memorable night'

Will Smith will take fans from the past to the present in a special show taking place at House of Blues in Las Vegas. He detailed what fans can expect in a post announcing the news on Instagram.

"we're gonna sing. we're gonna dance. we're gonna put our lights up," he wrote alongside a video giving fans a visual example of what they'll see at the upcoming show. "I'm gonna tell some stories. I'm gonna perform some new stuff. I'm gonna perform some classics. I'm gonna sign your stuff. It's gonna be a memorable night."

Tickets for An Evening with Will Smith: A Live Journey Through His Musical Hits will first become available via an artist presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. That will be followed by additional presales and the general sale, taking place Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans can visit HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or call 702-632-7600 for more information.

