Why Jeezy's TM:101 Live tour is a black-tie symphony show

Jeezy performs during Jeezy Presents TM:101 Live, a 20th anniversary celebration of Thug Motivation 101, with Color of Noize Orchestra at Fox Theatre on July 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

Jeezy's been celebrating his debut album, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, on the road as part of his TM:101 Live tour. But it's not your typical concert show — it's a black-tie event complete with a live orchestra.

“I always wanted to do a symphony show,” Jeezy tells ABC Audio, noting his 2023 show at the High Museum in Atlanta was his first time at an orchestra. He says the experience allowed him to see "the elevation" of Black people, who he had only seen dress up for weddings and funerals.

"I just saw people that I knew personally from the streets in my walk of life. And I could see the success on them. I could see the admiration for others on their faces," he recalls. "It was actually Black excellence, and I thought to myself, like, 'This is something that I would love to take around the world.'”

Jeezy has already performed in front of sold-out crowds in New York, Philadelphia and Atlanta alongside special guest DJ Drama, who he says "was a part of my beginning stages."

“I felt like inviting him on this tour was only right because we're taking it back to the nostalgia. And he's also able to go through these records that he can only play that people who know what we've done together would understand," Jeezy says.

Adam Blackstone agreed to serve as musical director and Derrick Hodge conducts the Color of Noize orchestra, agreeing with Jeezy that "this is something that the culture needs."

"We're celebrating 20 years of Thug Motivation, but also we're celebrating how far we've came [sic] in 20 years," Jeezy tells ABC Audio. "Some of these people like myself would have never put on the suit 20 years ago. Never been able to celebrate their successes, their wins, their losses like we can today. It's a party. ... I'm just a guest of honor."

