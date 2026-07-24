Where the down payment burden has grown most

SmartAsset reports that saving for a home down payment has become more challenging, with many states seeing significant increases in required savings time since 2016.

Saving for a home down payment has become a moving target. As rising home prices outstrip wage growth, the amount of time buyers may need to set aside enough money has changed sharply in many parts of the country. In some states, rising incomes have helped offset higher home values. In others, buyers may face a substantially longer path to ownership than they did just one decade ago.

SmartAsset analyzed typical home values in each state in 2016 and 2026 and compared them with median household income to estimate how many years of savings would be required to afford a 20% down payment, assuming households set aside 10% of annual income. The analysis also evaluates how long a minimum-wage earner would need to save for a down payment in 2026, based on each state's minimum wage. The estimate is a point-in-time affordability measure and does not model income growth or investment returns during the saving period. This approach allows for a consistent state-by-state comparison of how current home values and incomes affect the relative burden of saving for a down payment.

Key Findings

Idaho had the largest increase in time needed to save for a down payment. Median-income households in the Gem State now need 11.2 years to save enough for a home, up three years and four months from 2016.

Median-income households in the Gem State now need 11.2 years to save enough for a home, up three years and four months from 2016. Pricey coastal states still require the most time to save for a down payment. In three coastal states, median-income households need at least 12 years to save enough for a home: Hawai'i (15.6 years), California (14.7 years), and Massachusetts (12 years).

In three coastal states, median-income households need at least 12 years to save enough for a home: Hawai'i (15.6 years), California (14.7 years), and Massachusetts (12 years). West Virginia has the nation's lowest down payment burden. A median-income household there needs 5.5 years to save for a down payment in 2026, three months longer than in 2016.

A median-income household there needs 5.5 years to save for a down payment in 2026, three months longer than in 2016. In three states, median-income households can save for a down payment faster than they could in 2016. In Mississippi, North Dakota, and Louisiana, income growth outpaced home-price growth. As a result, it now takes less time to save for a down payment in Mississippi (two months less), North Dakota (six months less), and Louisiana (17 months less).

In Mississippi, North Dakota, and Louisiana, income growth outpaced home-price growth. As a result, it now takes less time to save for a down payment in Mississippi (two months less), North Dakota (six months less), and Louisiana (17 months less). Saving for a down payment on a minimum-wage income alone is essentially impossible in every state. Even in Missouri, the most favorable state, a minimum-wage earner would need 17 years to save enough for a down payment on a home. In Utah, that timeline exceeds 70 years.

A map showing the growing burden of saving for a home down payment across the United States from 2016 to 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

A table ranking states based by the change in time needed to save for a housing down payment from 2016 to 2026. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

States Ranked by Change in Time Needed to Save for a Home Down Payment*

1. Idaho

April 2016 typical home value: $203,447

April 2026 typical home value: $477,506

Median household income

2016 median household income: $51,807

2026 median household income: $85,592

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.2 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 40 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 63.3 years

2. Rhode Island

April 2016 typical home value: $248,509

April 2026 typical home value: $504,793

Median household income

2016 median household income: $60,596

2026 median household income: $88,088

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.5 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 39 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $33,280

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 30.3 years

3. New Hampshire

April 2016 typical home value: $239,022

April 2026 typical home value: $510,709

Median household income

2016 median household income: $70,936

2026 median household income: $105,248

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 9.7 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 36 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 67.7 years

4. Maine

April 2016 typical home value: $195,978

April 2026 typical home value: $412,608

Median household income

2016 median household income: $53,079

2026 median household income: $80,600

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 10.2 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 34 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,408

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 26.3 years

5. Utah

April 2016 typical home value: $261,055

April 2026 typical home value: $540,993

Median household income

2016 median household income: $65,977

2026 median household income: $101,920

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 10.6 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 32 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 71.7 years

6. Montana

April 2016 typical home value: $227,136

April 2026 typical home value: $467,919

Median household income

2016 median household income: $50,027

2026 median household income: $79,456

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.8 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 32 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $22,568

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 41.5 years

7. Washington

April 2016 typical home value: $307,616

April 2026 typical home value: $604,087

Median household income

2016 median household income: $67,106

2026 median household income: $104,832

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.5 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 28 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $35,630

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 33.9 years

8. New Jersey

April 2016 typical home value: $309,556

April 2026 typical home value: $571,373

Median household income

2016 median household income: $76,126

2026 median household income: $109,980

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 10.4 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 27 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,678

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 36.1 years

9. New York

April 2016 typical home value: $283,872

April 2026 typical home value: $510,449

Median household income

2016 median household income: $62,909

2026 median household income: $90,532

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.3 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 27 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $33,280

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 30.7 years

10. Massachusetts

April 2016 typical home value: $366,592

April 2026 typical home value: $661,755

Median household income

2016 median household income: $75,297

2026 median household income: $110,552

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 12 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 27 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 42.4 years

11. Nevada

April 2016 typical home value: $227,181

April 2026 typical home value: $447,225

Median household income

2016 median household income: $55,180

2026 median household income: $85,592

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 10.5 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 27 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $24,960

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 35.8 years

12. Wisconsin

April 2016 typical home value: $170,732

April 2026 typical home value: $333,909

Median household income

2016 median household income: $56,811

2026 median household income: $81,744

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.2 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 26 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 44.3 years

13. Connecticut

April 2016 typical home value: $243,732

April 2026 typical home value: $441,466

Median household income

2016 median household income: $73,433

2026 median household income: $101,296

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.7 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 25 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $35,235

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 25.1 years

14. Tennessee

April 2016 typical home value: $163,763

April 2026 typical home value: $334,075

Median household income

2016 median household income: $48,547

2026 median household income: $75,920

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.8 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 25 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 44.3 years

15. North Carolina

April 2016 typical home value: $171,688

April 2026 typical home value: $337,273

Median household income

2016 median household income: $50,584

2026 median household income: $78,000

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.6 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 22 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 44.7 years

16. Indiana

April 2016 typical home value: $128,398

April 2026 typical home value: $256,584

Median household income

2016 median household income: $52,314

2026 median household income: $75,868

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.8 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 22 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 34 years

17. Michigan

April 2016 typical home value: $136,024

April 2026 typical home value: $263,590

Median household income

2016 median household income: $52,491

2026 median household income: $76,336

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.9 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 21 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $28,558

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 18.5 years

18. Georgia

April 2016 typical home value: $166,473

April 2026 typical home value: $333,559

Median household income

2016 median household income: $53,559

2026 median household income: $84,344

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7.9 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 20 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 44.2 years

19. Arizona

April 2016 typical home value: $219,358

April 2026 typical home value: $423,746

Median household income

2016 median household income: $53,558

2026 median household income: $85,956

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 9.9 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 20 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,512

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 26.9 years

20. Nebraska

April 2016 typical home value: $151,338

April 2026 typical home value: $279,080

Median household income

2016 median household income: $56,927

2026 median household income: $80,548

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.9 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 19 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 17.9 years

21. Ohio

April 2016 typical home value: $127,813

April 2026 typical home value: $244,844

Median household income

2016 median household income: $52,344

2026 median household income: $76,180

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.4 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 19 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 32.5 years

22. California

April 2016 typical home value: $446,711

April 2026 typical home value: $776,233

Median household income

2016 median household income: $67,739

2026 median household income: $105,612

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 14.7 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 18 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $35,152

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 44.2 years

23. Missouri

April 2016 typical home value: $142,907

April 2026 typical home value: $265,398

Median household income

2016 median household income: $51,746

2026 median household income: $75,504

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 18 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 17 years

24. Kentucky

April 2016 typical home value: $125,569

April 2026 typical home value: $232,231

Median household income

2016 median household income: $46,659

2026 median household income: $68,068

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.8 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 30.8 years

25. Florida

April 2016 typical home value: $196,979

April 2026 typical home value: $376,504

Median household income

2016 median household income: $50,860

2026 median household income: $82,004

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 9.2 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $29,120

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 25.9 years

26. New Mexico

April 2016 typical home value: $174,734

April 2026 typical home value: $317,474

Median household income

2016 median household income: $46,748

2026 median household income: $71,500

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.9 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $24,960

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 25.4 years

27. Wyoming

April 2016 typical home value: $232,073

April 2026 typical home value: $363,685

Median household income

2016 median household income: $59,882

2026 median household income: $79,664

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 9.1 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 48.2 years

28. South Carolina

April 2016 typical home value: $163,923

April 2026 typical home value: $305,174

Median household income

2016 median household income: $49,501

2026 median household income: $76,284

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 40.5 years

29. South Dakota

April 2016 typical home value: $178,715

April 2026 typical home value: $319,255

Median household income

2016 median household income: $54,467

2026 median household income: $81,068

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7.9 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 16 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $24,648

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 25.9 years

30. Hawai‘i

April 2016 typical home value: $533,475

April 2026 typical home value: $830,219

Median household income

2016 median household income: $74,511

2026 median household income: $106,236

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 15.6 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 16 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $33,280

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 49.9 years

31. Kansas

April 2016 typical home value: $134,162

April 2026 typical home value: $246,369

Median household income

2016 median household income: $54,935

2026 median household income: $79,664

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.2 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 16 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 32.7 years

32. Minnesota

April 2016 typical home value: $208,251

April 2026 typical home value: $350,891

Median household income

2016 median household income: $65,599

2026 median household income: $91,884

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7.6 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 15 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $23,733

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 29.6 years

33. Virginia

April 2016 typical home value: $248,601

April 2026 typical home value: $414,320

Median household income

2016 median household income: $68,114

2026 median household income: $97,136

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.5 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 15 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $26,562

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 31.2 years

34. Oklahoma

April 2016 typical home value: $126,963

April 2026 typical home value: $221,765

Median household income

2016 median household income: $49,176

2026 median household income: $69,784

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.4 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 14 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 29.4 years

35. Pennsylvania

April 2016 typical home value: $167,302

April 2026 typical home value: $286,387

Median household income

2016 median household income: $56,907

2026 median household income: $81,796

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 13 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 38 years

36. Oregon

April 2016 typical home value: $291,792

April 2026 typical home value: $501,661

Median household income

2016 median household income: $57,532

2026 median household income: $89,856

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 11.2 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 12 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $29,224

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 34.3 years

37. Vermont

April 2016 typical home value: $232,440

April 2026 typical home value: $394,227

Median household income

2016 median household income: $57,677

2026 median household income: $87,256

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 9 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 12 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $29,994

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 26.3 years

38. Illinois

April 2016 typical home value: $173,121

April 2026 typical home value: $290,210

Median household income

2016 median household income: $60,960

2026 median household income: $87,776

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.6 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 11 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 18.6 years

39. Iowa

April 2016 typical home value: $141,866

April 2026 typical home value: $234,891

Median household income

2016 median household income: $56,247

2026 median household income: $79,612

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 5.9 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 10 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 31.2 years

40. Colorado

April 2016 typical home value: $321,332

April 2026 typical home value: $543,271

Median household income

2016 median household income: $65,685

2026 median household income: $102,440

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 10.6 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 10 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,533

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 34.5 years

41. Texas

April 2016 typical home value: $181,155

April 2026 typical home value: $302,187

Median household income

2016 median household income: $56,565

2026 median household income: $84,084

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7.2 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 9 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 40.1 years

42. Delaware

April 2016 typical home value: $248,044

April 2026 typical home value: $405,836

Median household income

2016 median household income: $61,757

2026 median household income: $92,300

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8.8 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 9 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 26 years

43. Maryland

April 2016 typical home value: $284,871

April 2026 typical home value: $431,934

Median household income

2016 median household income: $78,945

2026 median household income: $108,524

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 8 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 9 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $31,200

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 27.7 years

44. Arkansas

April 2016 typical home value: $134,157

April 2026 typical home value: $222,300

Median household income

2016 median household income: $44,334

2026 median household income: $65,520

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.8 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 9 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $22,880

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 19.4 years

45. Alabama

April 2016 typical home value: $141,213

April 2026 typical home value: $236,705

Median household income

2016 median household income: $46,257

2026 median household income: $70,304

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.7 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 8 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 31.4 years

46. Alaska

April 2016 typical home value: $280,295

April 2026 typical home value: $390,107

Median household income

2016 median household income: $76,440

2026 median household income: $100,880

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7.7 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 5 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $27,040

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 28.9 years

47. West Virginia

April 2016 typical home value: $112,167

April 2026 typical home value: $174,876

Median household income

2016 median household income: $43,385

2026 median household income: $64,116

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 5.5 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 3 months longer

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $18,200

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 19.2 years

48. Mississippi

April 2016 typical home value: $133,508

April 2026 typical home value: $194,242

Median household income

2016 median household income: $41,754

2026 median household income: $62,348

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.2 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 2 months less

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 25.8 years

49. North Dakota

April 2016 typical home value: $227,816

April 2026 typical home value: $286,406

Median household income

2016 median household income: $60,656

2026 median household income: $82,108

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 7 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 6 months less

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 38 years

50. Louisiana

April 2016 typical home value: $183,116

April 2026 typical home value: $214,727

Median household income

2016 median household income: $45,146

2026 median household income: $64,324

Time needed to save at median household income (2026): 6.7 years

Change in time needed to save (2016 to 2026): 17 months less

Minimum wage

2026 annualized minimum wage: $15,080

Time needed to save at annualized minimum wage (2026): 28.5 years

* States are ranked by the change in time needed to save for a home down payment at the median household income.

Methodology

The typical home value in each state in April 2016 and April 2026 was sourced from Zillow’s Home Value Index for all homes. Median household income for each state in 2016 was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey one-year estimates. For 2026, median household income was estimated by adjusting each state’s 2024 ACS one-year median household income by national growth in the Employment Cost Index for private-industry wages and salaries from the 2024 annual average through the first quarter of 2026. Time needed to save for a home down payment was calculated as a point-in-time affordability estimate, using the typical home value and estimated household income in each respective year. The calculation assumes a 20% down payment and annual savings equal to 10% of income, and does not model investment returns or changes in income over the course of a household’s saving period. For minimum-wage workers, annual income was calculated using each state’s 2026 minimum wage, as recorded by the U.S. Department of Labor, multiplied by 2,080 hours. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

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