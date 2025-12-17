Redfin Real Estate reports on the affordability of iconic holiday movie towns, revealing high prices in places like Winnetka, Illinois, and NYC, while others are more accessible.

What it costs to live in America’s iconic holiday movie towns

Picture your favorite holiday movie. Maybe it's a scene from "Home Alone" in Illinois, or one of the dozens of Hallmark films set in small-town New England (even though many are filmed in Canada). You probably remember them for their snow, romance, humor, and festive miracles — they may have even made you want to visit or live in the towns they depict.

But what are these places like in real life? If you were to move to one of these places today, could you afford to settle down, or would the price tag break the holiday spell?

Redfin Real Estate explores how affordable some of the most iconic movie towns really are. From timeless classics to contemporary hits, cozy up and take a snow-covered journey that may make you think about things a little differently.

1. “Home Alone” (1990) – Winnetka, Illinois

Median sale price: $1,758,000

Median household income: $250,000

You may remember the classic brick homes and snow-covered lawns of the “Home Alone” world, where Kevin fended off two bumbling burglars and learned to outsmart the grown-ups around him.

The movie is set in real-life Winnetka, Illinois, and on the surface, it might seem like a great place to live. But most people would have a hard time affording it. Homes regularly sell in the millions in this upscale suburb, and six-figure salaries are the norm. In fact, the real-life home of the fictional McCallister family, dubbed the "Home Alone house," sold for $5.5 million in early 2025.

On the whole, Chicago is relatively affordable, but its suburbs are often wealthy and defined by classic American architecture.

2. “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) – Seneca Falls, New York

Median sale price: $260,000

Median household income: $54,400

This holiday classic is set in the fictional town of Bedford Falls, which is commonly thought to be based on Seneca Falls in Upstate New York — a quiet, snowy hamlet full of small-town charm. The real-life town even celebrates its Hollywood connection with a dedicated museum and large annual festival.

If you saw the movie’s quaint streets, string lights, and old-school charm and thought it would be a nice place to visit or live, you’re in luck. Seneca Falls’ median sale price is nearly half the national rate, similar to nearby cities like Rochester and Syracuse.

3. “A Christmas Story” (1983) – Cleveland, Ohio

Median sale price: $249,000

Median household income: $67,586

While the movie is set in 1940s Indiana, much of "A Christmas Story" was filmed in Cleveland, giving the city a permanent place in holiday movie history. The iconic house — now a museum — is tucked into the Tremont neighborhood just minutes from downtown. You can even spend the night and wake up in a pink bunny suit holding a Red Ryder BB gun, just like Ralphie dreamed.

For those interested in recreating the Christmas magic, Cleveland is a very affordable place to live, regularly ranking as one of the most affordable big cities in the country.

4. “Elf” (2003) – New York

Median sale price: $770,000

Median household income: $81,228

A more modern classic, “Elf” is all about discovering the magic of the Big Apple: towering Christmas trees, sparkling storefronts, and big-city holiday fun. It was filmed on location throughout NYC, giving it a real-world feel.

The Hobbs family's home is located at 55 Central Park West, a landmarked building adjacent to Central Park. It's a prime location for city living, but would be difficult to afford today — a studio condo costs nearly $800,000. And on the whole, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the nation.

Numerous other holiday movies have been set in New York over the years, including “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947), “Scrooged” (1988), and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992).

5. “Romance at Reindeer Lodge” (2017) – Jamaica, Vermont

Median sale price: $400,000

Median household income: $71,364

Vermont has played host to plenty of holiday movies, but nearly all of them have been set in fictional places. "Romance at Reindeer Lodge" is one of the rare ones set in a lodge in the real-life town of Jamaica, Vermont — even though it was actually filmed in Connecticut. The movie is full of snowy landscapes and rustic charm.

Jamaica is a very rural town in mountainous southwestern Vermont, surrounded by ski resorts, parks, and quaint bed-and-breakfasts. It’s relatively affordable but primarily home to part-time residents or remote workers. Buying a house will cost around $400,000, which is just below the national rate.

6. “Christmas in Conway” (2013) – Wilmington, North Carolina

Median sale price: $470,000

Median household income: $63,165

“Christmas in Conway” is a quintessential Hallmark movie: small-town charm, big romantic gestures, and a lovestruck community. It was filmed throughout the Wilmington area, using its landmarks and coastal charm to bring the story to life.

Wilmington has actually served as the backdrop of numerous other Hallmark films, including "Christmas in Harmony" (2021) and "USS Christmas" (2020). The historic port city prides itself on its holiday spirit, especially along the Riverwalk, where trees, boats, and buildings are all adorned with thousands of lights and events are held nearly every day.

If the movie magic gave you the itch to make the move, Wilmington is thankfully a relatively affordable place to buy a house. The median sale price is just above the national average, and household incomes come close to matching the cost.

7. “A Biltmore Christmas” (2023) – Asheville, North Carolina

Median sale price: $450,000

Median household income: $78,996

Set in the Blue Mountains of North Carolina, "A Biltmore Christmas" follows a screenwriter researching a classic holiday film who magically steps into its world. It was filmed at the famous Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Biltmore Estate is a real-world escape to an age of romance and Gilded Age extravagance. It was commissioned by business tycoon George Vanderbilt in the late 19th century and today is the largest privately owned home in the U.S., at over 175,000 square feet. You can tour it year-round, and it is highly decorated for the holiday season.

If you fell in love with the movie and gorgeous scenery, you’re in luck: Asheville is moderately priced for the region, with home costs and incomes fairly well aligned.

8. “Christmas at Dollywood” (2019) – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Median sale price: $555,000

Median household income: $53,839

“Christmas at Dollywood” is a Hallmark classic about new beginnings and unexpected romance. The movie is set and filmed in the namesake Dollywood Parks & Resorts, which is located in Pigeon Forge near Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains.

The film mirrors reality in many ways: Dolly Parton plays herself as the park's owner — she is the real-life part-owner — as the resort gears up for its Smoky Mountains Christmas festival, which is actually a beloved tradition in the region. Plus, it does snow in Pigeon Forge, as the movie depicts, although usually just for a day or so.

If the movie gave you the itch to move, it may be difficult to buy a house, unfortunately. Pigeon Forge is more expensive than nearby major cities like Knoxville, and the median sale price is about $100,000 above the national average.

9. “The Polar Express” (2004) – Durango, Colorado

Median sale price: $733,000

Median household income: $79,545

"The Polar Express" is a fantastical film full of childlike curiosity and believing in the impossible, and that spirit carries into the real world, too: You can actually ride the famous train. Running from mid-November through the new year, the train leaves from Durango, Colorado, and takes passengers on a festive 75-mile journey to the "North Pole" (Silverton, Colorado).

Other "Polar Express" recreations occur throughout the country, from Chicago to St. Louis, but Durango's is iconic because of its snow, landscape, and magical destination.

Buying a house in this winter wonderland may prove difficult, though, as the median sale price of a home is nearly twice the national average. Incomes don’t come close to meeting the affordability threshold, either.

10. Most Other Holiday Movies – Towns in Connecticut

Median sale prices: $278,000 to $2,238,000

Median household incomes: $41,972 to $250,000+

Statewide median sale price: $460,000

Statewide median household income: $91,665

If there were one state synonymous with modern Christmas movies, it would be Connecticut. Over the years, 22 films have been filmed throughout the state, including "Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane" (2018), "One Royal Holiday" (2020), and "The Noel Diary" (2022). "Christmas in Connecticut" (1945) was arguably the first movie to bring the holiday spirit to the state.

It's not hard to see why Hollywood likes the Constitution State. Historic towns like Stamford, Norwich, Hartford, and New London offer perfect backdrops for holiday magic, with storybook architecture and snowy New England charm. You can actually take a tour of all 42 towns and villages in Connecticut where holiday movies have been filmed to fully indulge in the wonder.

If you fell in love with the region's colonial charm, you'll be pleased to know that many areas of Connecticut come at lower costs, like Woodstock and Groton. On the flip side, Darien and Stamford are among the most expensive places, with prices and incomes far above the statewide median.

Methodology

Housing market data comes from Redfin as of November 2025. Income data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.