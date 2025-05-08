Vic Mensa praises Kehlani and her support of Palestine following recent show cancellations

Vic Mensa expressed his admiration for Kehlani and her support of Palestine in an Instagram post Wednesday, following the cancellation of her shows at SummerStage and Cornell University.

“Few artists, and even fewer at your level of success, have chosen to center humanity and courage as boldly and uncompromisingly as you have, let alone at the peak of their popularity," he wrote to the singer. "Although newer to religion, i have a deep seated belief that god, or the universe, or however you categorize the all-powerful presence of the divine, is taking note - of every selfless action, of every sacrifice, of every time we [jeopardize] our security to do what's right. i toe the line with you."

He admits that he's often kept quiet to keep food on the table for his family and shared his hope that "when the smoke clears, i'll look at my past with pride."

"I've been awe inspired by the way you've stood up," he wrote. "Especially at a time when i fell back. and i asked myself, 'although i need to feed my son, what kind of man do i want to inspire him to be?'"

"I have often thought about your choices over the last 18 months. wished i was more brave. and more self sufficient," Vic continued. He indirectly referenced the cancellations, adding, "the truth is, your people love you. not because of an opportunity provided to you by a booker here, or a city there, but because they cherish the depth of your soul. none of this can change that. as long as you have them you can never lose. the powers that be may be great, but i do believe we can all agree - there is a greater power."

