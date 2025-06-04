Vic Mensa breaks down reflecting on how streaming effects artists' mental health

Although he rapped "No More Teardrops" on his 2020 song, the reality of being a modern-day musician caused Vic Mensa to break down on Instagram Tuesday. He opened up mental health and music streaming in an Instagram video, admitting there was "immense fear" in sharing it with world.

"I just broke down … thinking about the weight of being an artist in a time when work is so devalued," began a tearful Vic, who talked about how the streaming era has decreased music's value. He specifically mentioned a comment he read where someone suggested paying $10 for access to a streaming service made more sense than paying the same amount to one star.

"At the time, I was like, you know, that's so fried of a mentality, but like today, it kind of hit me like how [it] impacts the mental health of artists [when] people feel like that s*** not worth $10," Vic said. "It's heartbreaking, but it's hilarious at the same time, like, not worth 10 bucks."

Though he notes he's been fortunate to have a good life, Vic shared the message knowing there are bigger and smaller artists dealing with the same issue.

"i know so many of you make music, & all of us love music. are we caring for the people that create it?" Vic asked in the post's caption. "art is the soul of humanity. as not only a creator of it, but first and foremost a lover of it, a fan, i look forward to us as a collective community finding new ways for this thang to exist."

