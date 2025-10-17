Usher and Bryson Tiller join Chris Brown on 'It Depends (The Remix)'

Chris Brown's viral "It Depends" song has gotten the remix treatment. A rendition featuring Usher, who joins previous guest Bryson Tiller on the track, was released Friday.

The song arrives days after Usher made an appearance at the Breezy Bowl XX tour stop in Atlanta and received his flowers from Chris.

“This [is] my motherf****** brother for life,” Chris said at the time. “I’m so happy to be sharing the same stage with him. ... Ain’t too many people f****** with this n****, I’m just being real. He’s the greatest. My brother, I appreciate you.”

The final stop of the tour is Saturday in Memphis, featuring supporting acts Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker and Tiller, who recently gifted CB a Lamborghini.

"Thank You Chris Brown. Know you didn't need another Lambo but I'll forever be thankful for you bringing me on your first ever Stadium Tour! Breezy Bowl Complete," he wrote on Instagram. "I just wanna reiterate to TEAM BREEZY that this gift wouldn't be possible without yall! So it's not just from me, it's from Us."

"It Depends (The Remix)" is now available.

