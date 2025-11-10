Tyler, The Creator's 'Chromakopia' is back on 'Billboard' 200's top 10

Tyler, The Creator made a humongous leap back to the top 10 of the Billboard 200. His album Chromakopia lands at #5 after previously sitting at #117. It earned 51,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending Nov. 6, according to Luminate, and garnered 41,000 traditional album sales.

The jump comes just days after the anniversary reissue of Chromakopia, which was released as a CD, vinyl and two collectible boxed sets. The original rendition dropped on Oct. 28, 2024, and debuted atop the Billboard 200, where it stayed for its first three weeks. It's now nominated for album of the year, best rap album and best album cover at the 2026 Grammys.

Tyler is also up for best alternative music album for Don't Tap the Glass, best rap performance for "Darling, I" featuring Teezo Touchdown, and best rap song for "Sticky" featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne.

