Tyler, The Creator unveils 2026 Camp Flog Gnaw lineup with word search

Tyler, The Creator attends Paramount Pictures' 'Jackass: Best And Last' Los Angeles premiere at Paramount Theatre on June 24, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Tyler, The Creator has created a fun and interactive way to unveil the lineup for the 2026 Camp Flog Gnaw Festival.

He's created a word search, available on the festival's website, featuring clues designed to help fans discover who will be taking the stage.

For those uninterested in playing the game, Don Toliver, Isaiah Rashad, Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE, JID and Future are among the artists tapped for the event.

Leon Thomas is also set to perform, as well as Lupe Fiasco, Syd, Steve Lacy, The Alchemist, Vince Staples and of course, Tyler, The Creator, among other stars.

The festival will take place Nov. 15 and 16 at the Dodger Stadium grounds in Los Angeles.

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