Tyler, The Creator taps Nia Long, Willow Smith, Lauren London and more for 'Darling, I'

Tyler, The Creator rejects the idea of monogamy in the music video for his song "Darling, I." In the self-directed clip, Tyler goes on a few lovey-dovey dates with women including Nia Long, Ayo Edebiri, Willow Smith and Lauren London. He presents each woman with a gift — a bloodied and beating heart — which appears to disgust them all.

"See monogamy, that s*** is not for me/ One option for everybody? Don't you lie to me," Tyler sings. "Too many rules I'm too curious to try to be hiding things/ Feeling shame build inside of me."

Tyler then sees a girl off at the bus stop, leaving her with a present as he walks with away with another woman.

The "Darling, I" music video is now available to watch on YouTube, marking the latest visual from his Chromakopia album. In an Instagram post announcing the video, he shares that it's "for all the lovers out there."

