Tyler, The Creator says his main goal with 'Don't Tap the Glass' was to 'be silly again'

After the heavy topics discussed on Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia album, he set out to create Don't Tap the Glass with the goal of being "silly again."

"Chromakopia was so… I'm not saying it's the most mature, deep s***," he said in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "But whether it's me talking about my relationship with my hair and how that's affected me, or me almost being a father last year, or the relationship that I have with my father now, just so many things that I decided to dive deep into. After the weight of that got off, I just wanted to be silly again."

“I just want to be fun and say outrageous s*** and say s*** that… inside jokes that me and my friends laugh at, and just talk big fly s***,” he continued. “That was the goal. That was the main 100% goal.”

Tyler notes he also created Don't Tap the Glass with the desire to make danceable music like Usher did with My Way.

“It’s just some s*** that I would love people to dance to because it’s music that I will want to dance my body to," he said, adding the album includes New Orleans bounce, Atlanta bass, Miami bass and U.K. jungle music.

"I was like, ‘Oh, this is finally the album where I could really just dance for real and just groove and have fun,’" Tyler said elsewhere in the interview. "Yeah, I just wanted to make super urgent, upbeat s***."

Don't Tap the Glass is now available to stream.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.