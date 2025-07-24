Tyler, The Creator made 'Don't Tap the Glass' during Chromakopia World Tour

Columbia Records
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tyler, The Creator hosted a $10 pop-up show in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, where he described the process of creating his album Don't Tap the Glass.

In a clip shared to Instagram, he explained the album was a relief from the physical fatigue he's been experiencing while on his Chromakopia Word Tour.

"I'm so tired. Mentally, physically, I'm f****** beat. But making this s*** on tour, this album, this 10-song, 30-minute thing ... was giving me so much life on this motherf****** tour. ... I just wanted to make s***," he said.

Tyler surprised fans with the new album on Monday, and has said he wants fans to dance and enjoy the project.

"This album was not made for sitting still," he wrote in a statement. "Dancing, driving, running — any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it."

Tyler even dances in the video for "Stop Playing With Me," which features cameos from Clipse and a dancing LeBron James.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

