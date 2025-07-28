Tyler, The Creator earns fourth #1 as 'Don't Tap the Glass' tops 'Billboard' 200

The top of the Billboard 200 sees Tyler, The Creator again, as his latest album, Don't Tap the Glass, has secured the #1 spot. According to Luminate, the album earned 187,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 24, despite its unconventional release on a Monday.

More than half of the units (128,000) came from album sales, resulting in its debut at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart. With 69,000 SEA units, Don't Tap the Glass also comes in at #4 on the list of Top Streaming Albums.

Tyler's latest album is his fourth to land at #1 on the Billboard 200 following previous chart-toppers Chromakopia (2024), Call Me If You Get Lost (2021) and Igor (2019).

Also in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 is Clipse's first project in 16 years, Let God Sort Em Out. After debuting at #4 in its first week, it earned 43,000 equivalent album units in its second week, dropping to the #9 spot.

