Tyler, The Creator concludes Chromakopia World tour, says he's taking a 'very long break'

"I'm excited to go home and think about if I'll ever really tour again. ... I can't lie to y'all, I'm at that part of my life where, man, I've done enough," he said. "Let me go take a very, very, very long break. ... Y'all treated me very well, y'all treated Paris Texas very well. So, thank y'all."

Tyler kicked off his tour in February with supporting acts Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. He performed on stages throughout North America, Europe and Australia, all while making time to gift fans with the surprise release Don't Tap the Glass.

He previously told Apple Music the 2025 album was purposely lighthearted following the heavy content on Chromakopia.

“Chromakopia was so ... I’m not saying it’s the most mature, deep s***,” he said. “But whether it’s me talking about my relationship with my hair and how that’s affected me, or me almost being a father last year, or the relationship that I have with my father now, just so many things that I decided to dive deep into. After the weight of that got off, I just wanted to be silly again.”

“I just want to be fun and say outrageous s*** and ... inside jokes that me and my friends laugh at, and just talk big fly s***,” Tyler continued. “That was the goal. That was the main 100% goal.”