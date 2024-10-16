Trina applauds GloRilla for "making her mark" in the rap game

Trina paved the way for many women in the rap game, so she finds it "amazing" to see female rappers making their mark in the industry. This year, however, she's most impressed by GloRilla's overall performance.

"She's doing an amazing job. She's on her second album, she's been consistent, she just came off the tour with Meg [Thee Stallion]," Trina said when speaking to TMZ on Tuesday. "She's really just making her mark. She's handling her business and just constantly doing her thing. I would definitely say she has made a big impact."

She adds she's generally amazed "that so many women are in the industry doing their thing."

“You gotta give it up to them. They’re in the charts, they’re putting out dope records, dope albums, projects, collaborations," Trina continues. "It’s a great thing to see. I’m loving the energy.”

Trina's thoughts on women in rap came after her performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, where she brought out fellow Miami native Yung Miami.

"There can only be one original #DaBaddest! And had to represent for Miami with my @yungmiami305 #PullOver, I love you!!!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of her time onstage. "Thank you @bet for having us!!!"

Miami also reflected on their performance, writing, "Born & raised in the county of DADE!!!!!!! @trinarockstarr I love you forever thank you! The [diamond emojis] Princess."

