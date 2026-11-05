Starbucks launches holiday menu

It’s beginning to look like Christmas, at least at Starbucks.

[ Read more trending news ]

The coffee chain has rolled out its holiday menu on Nov. 5, from Tiramisu Velvet Lattes and Cold Brews to Apple Pomegranate Refreshers, alongside classics like the Peppermint Mocha.

With the holiday menu comes the debut of the company’s holiday cups that “feature ribbon motifs, bows and a palette of Starbucks green and red alongside retro shades of mint, antique gold, cranberry and creamy white. The collection includes festive holiday trees and bows on the hot cups, and a cold cup adorned with evergreen and red bows,” Starbucks said in a news release.

The company is not forgetting our four-footed family members. For the first time, some coffeehouses will offer a limited-edition holiday pup cup design.

If you need more than a jot of caffeine to get into the holiday mood, the pastry case will once again feature Cranberry Bliss, along with a new Bearista Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, and a Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

©2026 Cox Media Group