Experience One Joyous Night featuring Gospel Legend, Hezekiah Walker!

South Florida, get ready for One Joyous Night!

Join us December 15 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center for an incredible evening featuring Grammy Award-winning gospel legend Hezekiah Walker.

Known for his powerful choir sound and inspirational music, including the beloved gospel anthem “Every Praise,” Walker has inspired audiences around the world. Plus, enjoy special opening performances from Sensere and Otis Kemp.

Come experience a night filled with uplifting music, powerful performances, and plenty of joy at One Joyous Night!