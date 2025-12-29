Sax appeal: WWII vet, 104, plays national anthem on saxophone before NHL game

Dominick Critelli, a 104-year-old World War II veteran, played the national anthem on saxophone before Saturday's Islanders-Rangers NHL game.

ELMONT, N.Y. — A 104-year-old World War II veteran showcased his musical chops on Saturday, playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on saxophone before the NHL’s New York Islanders hosted their crosstown rivals, the New York Rangers.

Critelli, who was born April 8, 1921, in the town of Tiriolo in the southern Italian province of Calabria, brought the UBS Arena crowd to its feet with his rendition, holding the last note for an extra beat as fans chanted “USA, USA.”

The Floral Park, New York, resident then saluted the crowd as he left the ice.

To make it sweeter for fans on Long Island, the Islanders shut out the Rangers, 2-0.

During World War II, Critelli was a staff sergeant with the 95th Infantry Division, a member of the 378th Infantry Regiment in an artillery aviation unit.

He spent 151 days in combat in the European theater.

In November 1944, Critelli, then 22, flew behind enemy lines 14 times over a four-day period to drop supplies to Allied troops stuck on the enemy side of a bridgehead.

Several dozen bullet holes pierced his plane’s wings.

Critelli also saw action during the following month as Axis forces attempted a counteroffensive that became known as the Battle of the Bulge.

During his service overseas, Critelli earned three Bronze Stars, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign medal, the American Theater medal, the WWII Victory medal, and a Good Conduct medal.

Critelli said he has been playing music for more than 90 years. He spent 20 years as a New York City teacher and formed a 17-piece band, Dominick Critelli and the Sound of Music Orchestra, during the 1970s.

In May 2024, Critelli was knighted and awarded the French Legion of Honor. One month later, he went to Normandy to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Critelli said he played Saturday night to honor his fallen comrades from World War II.

“That’s why I go to these places, I want to do it, I want to represent them, to do something for them,” Critelli said. “That’s all I can do for them.”

