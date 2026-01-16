Recall alert: Spring & Mulberry expands chocolate bar recall

Chocolate maker Spring & Mulberry has expanded the recall of its chocolate, adding more variations.

The company had initially recalled the Mint Leaf bars due to potential Salmonella contamination, but it has added seven more flavors to the list.

The recall now involves the following products:

Earl Grey, lot number #025258

Lavender Rose, lot numbers #025259, #025260

Mango Chili, lot number #025283

Mint Leaf, lot number #025255

Mixed Berry, lot numbers #025275, #025281, #025337

Mulberry Fennel, lot number #025345

Pecan Date, lot numbers #025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343

Pure Dark Minis, lot number #025273

Only the lots listed are being recalled.

The potential for contamination was discovered during third-party testing by Spring & Mulberry’s contract manufacturer, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The candy was available for purchase online and through retailers nationwide starting on Sept. 15. If you have the candy, you should not eat it and throw it away. If you want to get a refund, make sure you take a photo of the candy bar, showing the lot code and email Spring & Mulberry.

