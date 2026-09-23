Recall alert: 167K pounds of beef, pork, goat recalled; have false USDA mark of inspection

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of 167,639 pounds of raw meat because they were not inspected and bore a fake USDA mark of inspection.

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The agency said that any product with establishment number EST. 1363 should be considered misbranded and unsafe.

The recall affects raw pork, beef and goat that were produced prior to Sept. 2.

They were in vacuum-sealed packaging and then placed into cardboard boxes for shipment. They were distributed in bulk under the A&D Foods brand.

FSIS said stores may have added their own stickers with pricing and safe-handling instructions.

The recall affects the following products:

Goat cut 1-1/2″ 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Goat burn skin on cut 1-1/2″ 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Slice ribeye 4 oz 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Beef chuck thin sliced KBQ 4 mm 20.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Beef oxtail cut 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Beef short ribs SLD 3/8″ regular 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Shanks bone-in cut 1.5 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork ground 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork chorizo 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork chop B/I 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork feet cut 8 pcs 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork feet cut 6 pcs 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork rib pieces premium 1″ 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork Boston diced 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork Boston slice 1 inch 20.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Menudo mix 30.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork Boston thin sliced 3.5 mm 20.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork hock sliced 10.00 lbs. individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Beef ribs 4 bone 2″ C. cut p/caldo individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Beef short rib thin sliced individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Pork Boston butt sliced 4 mm individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Beef short ribs SLD 3/8″ premium C. cut individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Beef feet cut individually vacuum-packed in various weight cardboard boxes

Click here to see the product labels.

Food not inspected during production may contain allergens, bacteria, or other contaminants, the FSIS said.

If you have the recalled items, do not consume them; throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, contact Star Meat Delivery at 252-239-0610 or by email.

The recall is a Class I recall, or “involves a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” the FSIS said.

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