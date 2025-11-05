Police: ‘Get Shot Gang’ member responsible for opening fire at party

Lennox Elijah Pearson is accused of opening fire at a house party in North Carolina.

SPINDALE, N.C. — Police in western North Carolina said members of a gang called “Get Shot Gang” were responsible for gunshots fired at a house party over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Spindale Police Department, one arrest was made after gunfire was reported at a duplex just before 4 a.m. ET on Nov. 1. It continued after officers arrived at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported, although the duplex was riddled with bullet holes, police said in a news release.

“When officers arrived at the scene, numerous individuals were still at the residence, attempting to leave,” police said. “During this time, several more gunshots were heard, causing officers to take cover,” police said.

According to police, one arrest was made.

Lennox Elijah Pearson, 20, of Mooresboro, is accused of participating in the shooting. Pearson was on active probation, police said.

Pearson was charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; possession of a firearm by a felon; discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling; and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police said that Pearson was a member of the “Get Shot Gang,” and during a search of his home, they found a .300 Blackout AR pistol and a 9mm pistol.

Police believe the weapons were used in the Saturday shooting and were seized for ballistics testing.

According to Rutherford County online court records, Pearson had been convicted earlier this year on a felony count of possessing a weapon of mass destruction. He had been arrested on Feb. 28 and on July 17 was convicted and then sentenced to supervised probation for 36 months.

Spindale is about 71 miles west of Charlotte and 58 miles southeast of Asheville.

© 2025 Cox Media Group