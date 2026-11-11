More horsepower? Horses seen boarding transit bus in Detroit

DETROIT — Did a Detroit transit bus really need more horsepower to get through traffic?

A viral video of two horses climbing onto and eventually getting off a bus is circulating.

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WWJ reported that Ellessia Drew recorded a video of two horses and two people near a bus on Saturday. At one point, one of the people spoke to the bus driver, and the horses eventually walked onto the bus through the front door as if it were normal.

They then exited out of the back.

ABC News said it is not known how many passengers were on the bus at the time.

Not only did CBS News’ analysis of the video’s metadata indicate that the video was real and not AI, but the Detroit Department of Transportation also confirmed that the horses did indeed climb on the bus, WDIV reported.

WXYZ said the man who was behind the stunt said it wasn’t the first time his horses were in the news.

Jordan Williams is the co-founder of Urban City Cowboys. He was in the city for a fundraiser and to give kids horseback rides. When he saw the bus coming to a stop, he said he decided to do a quick video. He has taken the horses on buses before.

“We’ve been on the Jefferson, we’ve been on the Chalmers, we’ve been on the Conners and now on the 7 Mile,” Williams told WXYZ. “So we did, we walked on, and I must tell you the buses are a lot smaller than they used to be, or I may have been a little bigger.”

“It wasn’t like I was tracking down the bus,” Williams said. “The point is just to bring light to... like there are cowboys that look like us.”

“DDOT is aware of a recent incident where two horses were allowed to walk through a bus as it was pulled over at a bus stop,” DDOT said in a statement to WDIV. “We are taking appropriate steps to address this incident as it is not consistent with DDOT policy and potentially creates an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for our passengers.”

The agency said service animals are allowed on buses, adding that service animals can be dogs or others trained to work or perform tasks for a person with a disability. But they must be under the control of that person at all times, must not occupy a seat, and need to be on the floor or the person’s lap.

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