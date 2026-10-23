Meghan Markle speaks on allegation of child porn found at Thomas Markle’s home

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: In this illustration, the front page of The Sun newspaper reports allegations against Thomas Markle on October 24, 2026 in London, England. The Sun newspaper has claimed that Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been accused of possessing indecent images of children. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has spoken out after a collection of child sexual abuse images was found at his home in the Philippines.

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British tabloid The Sun published allegations that Markle’s brother made the discovery when he was clearing out the home of their father, Thomas Markle Sr., The Associated Press reported.

Thomas Markle Jr., according to The Sun, allegedly found “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sex abuse images in boxes at the home. CNN reported that there were also images on hard drives. He reported the images to police in the Philippines. He also contacted the FBI in the U.S.

The Philippines Justice Department’s child abuse unit said the case was under investigation, CNN reported.

“I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now,” Markle Jr. told The Sun. “I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

Meghan Markle said she learned about unspecified allegations against her father eight years ago, CNN reported.

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me,” she said in the statement Friday. “It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement to Variety, “We are aware of media reports that officers from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command were involved in the passing on of a letter in 2018. We are undertaking enquiries internally in an effort to confirm this.”

She also said: “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she said in a statement.

“It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated. I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

She is married to Prince Harry, and the couple has two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Thomas Markle Sr. did not attend the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” she said in the statement.

Thomas Markle Sr. had been living in the Philippines earlier this year when he suffered a stroke and had a leg amputated. He is now back in the U.S. CNN said he is at a rehabilitation center in Florida.

He told the Daily Mail he denied the allegations made by his son.

“I’m shocked, I’m hurt and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me,’' he said. “I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

He claims the computers were not in his possession since he and his son left Mexico in 2025, CNN reported.

Samantha Markle, who is her father’s caregiver, said her brother’s allegations had “no merit in them whatsoever,” and questioned his motivations, The Times reported.

“There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. Shame on him,” she told the Daily Mail.

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