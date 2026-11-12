Legendary sports, golf announcer Dan Hicks dies at 64

The longtime sportscaster for NBC Sports died on Nov. 11. He was 64.

Dan Hicks, a longtime sportscaster and golf announcer for NBC Sports, died on Wednesday after an acute illness, his family said. He was 64.

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Hannah Storm, Hicks’ wife and fellow broadcaster, announced his death in a social media post.

“Dan was truly one of a kind and, quite simply, the person everyone wanted to be around,” Storm wrote. “When he walked into a room, he brought the energy, the laughter and the people together. He was endlessly kind, thoughtful and funny, and he made everyone feel like they mattered.”

https://t.co/8CK7OLXbZx — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) November 12, 2026

Hicks, who had been at NBC since 1992, called many high-profile events, including PGA Tour events, the Olympics and Notre Dame football, USA Today reported. He began his career with CNN.

Hicks was a tower announcer for the NBC Sports’ golf coverage until he was elevated to lead play-by-play announcer in 2000, according to the Golf Channel. One of his signature calls was Tiger Woods’ dramatic putt that forced a playoff at the 2008 U.S. Open.

He also called the U.S. swim team’s comeback at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In a statement, NBC Sports called Hicks “an extraordinary colleague.”

“In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history,” the network said. “But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence.”

https://t.co/nEscSk889a — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) November 12, 2026

The PGA Tour also released a statement on social media, calling the Arizona native an announcer who “provided the soundtrack to some of golf’s most memorable moments.”

https://t.co/Uy2Gm3FFxi — PGA Tour (@PGATour) November 12, 2026

Hicks was born and raised in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona in 1984, Golfweek reported. After starting in radio, he was a weekend sports anchor on KVOA in Tucson, then joined CNN in 1989.

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