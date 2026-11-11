Late NASCAR star Kyle Busch captures NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award

The widow of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch accepted the NMPA Most Popular Driver Award for the late two-time NASCAR Series champion.

MIAMI — The late Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who died in May, was named the 2026 National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver on Tuesday.

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Busch, who was 41 when he died on May 21, received the posthumous honor, tabulated through fan voting, during the NASCAR’s season-ending awards ceremony in Miami, according to NASCAR.com.

The driver’s widow, Samantha Busch, accepted the award on behalf of her husband, The Athletic reported. It is awarded by the National Motorsports Press Association.

“There was no Rowdy without the fans.” @SamanthaBusch takes the stage to accept the Most Popular Driver Award. https://t.co/75cYJAyjS1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 11, 2026

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell acknowledged Kyle Busch to start the evening and directly addressed his widow, who was sitting next to seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson in the audience. The Busches have two children, 11-year-old son Brexton and 4-year-old daughter Lennix.

“I want you to know that Brexton and Lennix and you will be with us forever,” O’Donnell said. “I said it in Charlotte (at a memorial service for Busch), and I mean it for the rest of the time we are all at NASCAR: You are always part of the NASCAR family.”

It was the first time the Cup award had been presented posthumously since 2001, when the late Dale Earnhardt captured the honor, NASCAR.com reported.

Kyle Busch was the younger brother of auto racing Hall of Famer Kurt Busch.

“There’s been so much love for Kyle from this sport over the past several months, and I wish more than anything that he could be here to see it,” Samantha Busch said, according to The Athletic. “He gave so much of his life to racing, and I know it would mean the world to him to see the impact he had on NASCAR and the people who love it.”

[ Death certificate: Kyle Busch had pneumonia for ‘days to weeks’ before he died ]

That love also included respect.

Fellow driver Chase Elliott, who has won the Most Popular Driver Award every year since 2018 and could have been a favorite this year, removed himself from the ballot, The Athletic reported.

“I do think it’s an opportunity for me to encourage the great supporters that I have, and the people that have supported my family over the years, to ultimately show that love and show that energy to Kyle and his family,” Elliott said last month in explaining his decision. “And, ultimately, I believe that he is a deserving winner of it and he has my vote. And I encourage those of you out there that I know want to get involved and want to take part in that to show him that same love.”

Samantha Busch acknowledged Elliott’s gesture in her remarks.

“I especially want to thank Chase Elliott and all the drivers who encouraged their fans to vote for (Kyle),” Samantha Busch said. “That respect from the drivers he raced against means so much.”

Kyle Busch’s death came 11 days after he radioed his crew near the end of a Cup Series race in Watkins Glen, asking a doctor to give him a “shot” after the race, The Associated Press reported.

He won 63 races on NASCAR’s main circuit and 234 across its three series -- more than any other driver.

The Athletic, citing the driver’s death certificate, reported that Busch died of natural causes at 4:37 p.m. ET on May 21.

According to the death certificate, pneumonia and sepsis were among a “chain of events” that led to Busch’s death. The Athletic reported that the sepsis lasted for one day.

The sepsis led to disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), a rare blood-clotting disorder. The condition cuts off the flow from blood vessels to body organs, USA Today reported.

In Busch’s case, the condition caused hemorrhagic shock caused by severe bleeding. The conditions lasted for hours, according to the newspaper.

0 of 32 Kyle Busch: The NASCAR driver was respected for his competitiveness and skill. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch takes a bow after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026. It was his last victory. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on May 10, 2026. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, right, speaks with Carson Hocevar during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in May 2026. (James Gilbert/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch greets fans before the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 in April 2026 at Talladega Superspeedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch signs an autograph for a NASCAR fans during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2026. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch prepares to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway in March 2026. (David Jensen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, right, and teammate Austin Dillon look on prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 in March 2026 at Darlington Raceway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch takes a selfie with a fan before the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race in March 2026 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates with daughter, Lennix, son, Brexton Busch and wife, Samantha in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 at Echo Park Speedway in February 2026 in Hampton, Georgia. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch prepares for a practice run before the 2026 Daytona 500. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: NASCAR Hall of Famer and RCR team owner, Richard Childress congratulates Kyle Busch after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 in February 2026. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: The driver was the polesitter for the 2026 Daytona 500 in February 2026. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kurt Busch poses with his parents, Gaye Busch and Tom Busch, Lyda Moore, brother, NASCAR Cup Series driver, Kyle Busch and wife Samantha Busch on the red carpet before the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Charlotte in January 2026. (David Jensen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Busch, right, poses with his brother, Kyle Busch before induction ceremonies in January 2026. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Chase Elliott, left, speaks with Kyle Busch before the Xfinity 500 in October 2025 at Martinsville Speedway. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch navigates the streets of Chicago during the Grant Park 165 in July 2025. (Logan Riely/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, Johnny Bench, Chase Elliott and Chipper Jones pose for a photo after the ceremonial first pitch at the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch greets fans at Talladega in 2025. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead Speedway in 2019. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the NASCAR Nationwide Series Drive To Stop Diabetes 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 15, 2014. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates with wife Samantha Busch in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Nationwide Series Buckle Up 200 Presented By Click It Or Ticket at Dover International Speedway on May 31, 2014. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, right, talks with Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Peanut Butter Toyota, in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series FedEx 400 Benefiting Autism Speaks at Dover International Speedway on May 30, 2014 in Dover, Delaware. (Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the Dollar General 300 race at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, in 2010. (Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty) Kyle Busch: Kyle Busch, left, and Jeff Burton talk in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Busch O'Reilly 300 race at Texas Motor Speedway in 2006. 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