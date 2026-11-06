Lady Gaga, Pink, Jack White, others on ballot for Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has compiled a long list of entertainers who are vying for the honor.
Notable names include Lady Gaga, Pink, Shakira, Jack White, Sia, Boy George and Vince Gill, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The gossip site called it one of the music industry’s most prestigious honors, recognizing performing artists and behind-the-scenes writers.
The second category includes George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam, who wrote Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me), Andreas Carlsson, who wrote ”I Want It That Way" and “Bye Bye Bye”; and Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman (Stock Aitken Waterman), who penned “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
Voting is open through midnight on Dec. 14, with the Hall of Fame’s class typically announced in January and the ceremony in June.
To be considered, a songwriter must have a notable catalog of music with the eligiblity coming 20 years after their first commercial release, USA Today reported.
Earlier this year, Taylor Swift was inducted alongside Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Alanis Morissette, and others.
Here is the complete list of the nominees for the Class of 2027:
Performing songwriters
- Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America
- Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie
- George Alan O’Dowd, known as Boy George
- Vince Gill
- Melvin Glover, known as Grandmaster Melle Mel
- Stefani Germanotta, known as Lady Gaga
- Shaffer Smith, known as Ne-Yo
- Alecia B. Moore, known as Pink
- Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, known as Shakira
- Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, known as Sia
- Thomas Sylvester Allen, Harold Ray Brown, Morris “B.B.” Dickerson, Jerry Goldstein, LeRoy L. Jordan, Lee Oskar Levitin, Charles William Miller and Howard E. Scott of WAR
- Jack White
- Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill of ZZ Top
Songwriters:
- Pete Bellotte
- George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam of Boy Meets Girl
- Kandi Burruss
- Andreas Carlsson
- Tom Douglas
- Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer
- Bob McDill
- Mikkel Eriksen and Tor Hermansen of Stargate
- Maurice Starr
- Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman of Stock Aitken Waterman
- William Adams known as will.i.am
- Dan Wilson
- Toni Wine
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