Judge accepts ex-NFL star Antonio Brown plea to lesser charge; hands down sentence

FILE PHOTO: Antonio Brown attends Floyd Mayweather's birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach on February 24, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. A judge accepted Brown's guilty plea and sentenced him to probation. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A judge has accepted former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown’s plea deal in connection with a shooting outside a celebrity boxing match in Miami in 2025.

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Brown pleaded guilty on Friday to aggravated assault with a firearm, and the judge sentenced him to three years of probation and weekly counseling sessions during that period. He is also not allowed to possess a gun, The Associated Press reported.

The former wide reciever had been charged with attempted murder after police said he grabbed a gun from security at the event and fired two shot at a man he had been fighting with earlier.

The plea would not result in a criminal conviction, and he could receive an early release if he meets all terms, the AP said. He also avoids prison time.

Sports Illustrated reported Brown was expected to be the Terrible Tailgate Guest in Pittsburgh on Nov. 27 when the Steelers take on the Denver Broncos.

The Steelers selected Brown in the sixth round from Central Michigan in the 2010 draft. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019 but never played for them before joining the New England Patriots that same year, according to Pro-Football-Reference. He ended his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Over his career, he played 146 games, caught 928 passes, had 12,291 yards, and 83 touchdowns.

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