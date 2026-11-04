John ‘Bobby’ Wright, ‘Here I Go Again’ singer, ‘McHale’s Navy’ actor, dies at 84

The singer-actor, left, shown with parents -- Kitty Wells and Johnnie Wright -- and Elvis Presley, died on Oct. 27. He was 84.

John “Bobby” Wright, who had a hit country single with “Here I Go Again” and was reportedly the last surviving cast member from the 1960s sitcom “McHale’s Navy,” died on Oct. 27, his family said. He was 84.

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According to his obituary, Wright died at his home in Madison, Tennessee. No cause of death was given.

Born in Charleston, West Virginia, on March 30th, 1942, Wright was the son of country music stars Kitty Wells and Johnnie Wright.

After graduation, he moved to Los Angeles. He would land the role of radio operator Willy Moss in “McHale’s Navy” and appeared in all 138 episodes of the television series from 1962 to 1966. He also appeared in the 1964 film of the same name, and also in the 1965 film, “McHale’s Navy Joins the Air Force,” according to IMDb.com.

Bobby Wright, ‘McHale’s Navy’ Actor, Singer and Son of Kitty Wells, Dies at 84 https://t.co/1NAiciHVJu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 30, 2026

After “McHale’s Navy,” Wright followed in his parents’ footsteps and began his singing career in earnest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recorded for Decca, ABC and United Artists Records from 1967 to 1979 and had 21 songs land on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, the entertainment news website reported.

His 1971 hit, “Here I Go Again,” peaked at No. 13 in 1971.

His other singles included “Lay Some Happiness on Me,” “Everybody Needs a Rainbow,” a cover of Terry Jacks’ “Seasons in the Sun,” “Lovin’ Someone on My Mind” and “I’m Turning You Loose.”

Wright also played a thief in a 1966 episode of “Pistols ‘n’ Petticoats,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also had a role in the 1974 film “Catch the Black Sunshine.”

Wright later returned to Tennessee, where he rejoined his family’s syndicated variety show, People reported. He toured with his parents and sisters as the Kitty Wells Johnnie Wright and Bobby Wright family show until 2007.

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