F1 driver Charles Leclerc, wife Alexandra welcome first baby together

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc and his wife Alexandra announced the birth of their daughter, Bianca.

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc and his wife announced the arrival of their first child together in a social media post on Wednesday.

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Leclerc, 29, and his wife, Alexandra Saint Mleux Leclerc, 25, wrote in a joint post on Instagram that their daughter, Bianca, was born on Tuesday, People reported.

The photograph the couple posted depicted baby booties.

Bianca’s arrival comes just before the São Paulo Grand Prix, which will be contested in Brazil on Sunday, according to the magazine. It was unclear whether Leclerc’s racing status will be affected by his daughter’s birth.

Leclerc finished fourth at the Mexico Grand Prix on Nov. 1. According to the BBC, the driver had been spending his spare time away from the track preparing for his daughter’s arrival.

Leclerc and his wife announced their engagement on Nov. 2, 2025, “Today” reported. They were married in a civil ceremony on Feb. 28, 2026, in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Drivers sent the couple congratulatory messages on social media, the news outlet reported.

Carlos Sainz wrote that he was “so happy for you ... Welcome to the world Bianca.”

Newly crowned F1 champion Kimi Antonelli also commented, “Congratulazioni!,” while George Russell and Oscar Piastri both wrote, “Congrats to you both!”

The official account for the F1 Academy, the female-led Formula 4 league, also added, “Congratulations! Maybe we’ll see her on the grid in the future.”

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