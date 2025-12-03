Elden Campbell, Clemson’s all-time leading scorer, NBA star, dead at 57

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Elden Campbell, the all-time leading basketball scorer at Clemson University and a 15-year NBA veteran who won a championship with the Detroit Pistons, died Tuesday. He was 57.

Clemson announced the death of the 6-foot-11 center in a social media post on Wednesday. The school did not reveal any details, including where Campbell passed away or a cause of death.

Nicknamed “Easy E” because of his effortless play and calm demeanor, Campbell was a three-time All-ACC selection at Clemson from 1986 to 1990. As a senior, he led the Tigers to a regular-season ACC title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

Campbell had 1,880 career points at Clemson and also ranks second in career blocks (334) and eighth in rebounds (836).

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Elden Campbell’s passing,” Cliff Ellis, Campbell’s coach at Clemson, said in a statement. “This is a sad day for the Clemson family. Elden loved Clemson, he came back and supported the program after he retired. He exemplified what Clemson was all about.”

Campbell was a first-round draft choice (and 27th overall) of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1990 NBA Draft.

He spent 8 1/2 seasons with the Lakers before playing parts of five seasons with the Charlotte (and later New Orleans) Hornets.

Campbell’s best season was with the Hornets in 1999, when he averaged 15.3 points and 9.4 rebounds after being traded along with Eddie Jones for Glen Rice.

He also played for the Seattle SuperSonics, the New Jersey Nets and had two stints in Detroit.

Campbell averaged 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds during his career. He won an NBA championship with the Pistons in 2004 as Detroit defeated the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

“This one hurt to the bone,” Cedric Ceballos said on Instagram about his former Lakers teammate. “Grew up as kids together.”

Campbell grew up watching the Lakers from his home in nearby Inglewood, where he attended Morningside High School.

“I just remember his demeanor. That’s why we nicknamed him ‘Easy E,’” former Lakers star Byron Scott told the Los Angeles Times. “He was just so cool, nothing speeding him up. He was going to take his time. He was just easy. He was such a good dude. I loved Easy, man.”

