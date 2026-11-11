Coachella 2027: Dua Lipa, SZA, Tame Impala announced as headliners

The three-time Grammy Award-winner will be one of the headline acts for Coachella 2027 in April.

INDIO, Calif. — Dua Lipa, SZA and Tame Impala will headline Coachella 2027, officials with the annual music festival announced on Wednesday.

Also joining the lineup over the festival’s two weekends next April are Daddy Yankee, Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Zara Larsson, Weezer and Dom Dolla.

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The headliners will perform during the weekends of April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027, at the Empire Polo Club, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The event, officially called the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will be held in Indio, California.

Dua Lipa will play on Friday, Tame Impala on Saturday and SZA on Sunday. the entertainment news website reported. Daddy Yankee has also been tapped as a fourth top-billed headliner for a special production.

SZA has previously performed at Coachella in 2016 and 2018 and made a cameo appearance during Justin Bieber’s headline set this year, Billboard reported. Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, headlined the festival in 2019 and played sets in previous years, according to the music news website.

Lipa has never been part of the Coachella lineup, although the three-time Grammy Award-winner was a guest performer during Martin Garrix’s set in 2017, Billboard reported.

Information on ticket packages is already available on the Coachella website. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

YouTube returns for its 15th year as the exclusive livestream partner for both weekends, the entertainment news website reported.

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