Avril Lavigne announces birth of first child

FILE PHOTO: Avril Lavigne performs onstage during Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits at Madison Square Garden on May 30, 2025 in New York City. On Nov. 13, she announced the birth of her first baby, a daughter. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Singer Avril Lavigne is a mom.

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The 42-year-old singer announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram with a series of photos of her and her partner with their child, People magazine reported.

Lavigne also did not announce her daughter’s name, ABC News reported.

A representative for the “Complicated” singer told ABC News, “Avril has been enjoying time with her family while working on her new album and wants to thank the fans for all of their love.”

The baby’s father has not been revealed.

She was asked on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast about her romantic endeavors: “I never really did the dating thing. I was always, like, in a pretty major relationship,” People reported.

But when she was asked if she had been seeing anyone at the time, she shrugged and did not answer.

Lavigne was married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015, ABC News reported.

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